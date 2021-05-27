Velda L. Orth, age 86 of Menno, SD passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society, Scotland.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Salem Reformed Church in Menno with the Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial will follow in the Menno Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 28 with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the church. There will also be visitation for one hour prior to service time on Saturday.
Livestreaming of Velda's service may be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Menno.
Velda Lea (Handel) Orth was born on December 31, 1934 to Edwin and Lea Handel on their farm southeast of Menno, SD. She was baptized and confirmed in Ebenezer Reformed Church in rural Menno.
As a child, Velda attended Klaudt School #14 until 8th grade. She then attended and graduated from Menno High School in 1953. On October 23, 1955, she was united in marriage to Allen Orth at Ebenezer Reformed Church in rural Menno.
They spent a year farming near Lesterville and then in 1956, made their home on a farm southeast of Menno until 2006.
Velda was a caring mother and devoted housewife. She loved the outdoors. She milked cows, fixed fence, enjoyed growing a garden and flowers, and could always be seen riding a 4-wheeler. Velda also had a passion for her farm cats. She was an excellent seamstress and sewed special occasion clothes for her daughter. She was also an outstanding cook and baker, always making her traditional baked rice and apple pie. Velda taught Sunday School and always had time for a game of pinochle. In addition to her active life, her best memories were watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow up.
Allen died in 2006, but Velda continued to live on the farm until 2014 when she entered the Good Samaritan Society (GSS) in Scotland. Velda enjoyed the friendships she created at GSS-Scotland. Many joyful times were made there, especially when winning a Hershey’s bar at BINGO.
Velda passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at GSS-Scotland.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Don, Freeman, SD, daughter Susan (Glenn) Harnisch, Parkston, SD, grandchildren Nicole (Matt) Cerny, Amanda (Ben) Digmann, Leslie (Kyle) Huck, Robert (Amelia) Orth, great-grandchildren Ryker, Conlee, Reed, and Parker Cerny, Christopher and Lilian Digmann, Maxwell and London Huck, Keegan and Jenny Orth, a sister Gloria Bohlmann, Menno, SD.
She was preceded in death by her husband Allen in 2006, her parents, daughter-in-law Christy, brother-in-law, Rudy Bohlmann.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 28, 2021
