Judith “Judy” Horlyk, 75, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Avera Medical Group Family Health Center in Sioux Falls.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Per COVID guidelines, no lunch will be served.
Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021, also at the funeral home.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, SD.
Additional obituary information, online guestbook, and a link to view the service will be available at www.georgeboom.com.
Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Margaret Varns of Sioux Falls; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 30, 2021
