Ardyce Marie Johnson, 90, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 10:30 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord, Nebraska, with Vicar Deb Hammer officiating. Burial will be at the Concord Cemetery in Concord.
Visitation will be on Monday, at church, from 5-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Tuesday one hour prior to services at church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
