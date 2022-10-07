Donald Carda

Donald “Don” Carda, age 86 of Tabor, SD passed away Thursday, October 06, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society, Scotland, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, SD with Rev. Joe Forcelle officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, SD with a Wake service at 7:00 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Donald J. Carda was born November 5, 1935, to Emil and Mamie (Sykora) Carda. He attended grade school until the 8th grade.
Donald was united in marriage to Margaret E. Kuehler on August 17, 1968, and to this union four children were born: Anita, Kenneth, Bradley, and Linette.
Donald spent his younger years farming with his dad. He also helped neighboring farmers through the years. He was a welder for Kolberg-Pioneer for 40+ years. He retired to care for his wife after her stroke.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing, and working in his shop on many projects. Don always had a story to tell.
Donald loved and enjoyed every minute he had with his grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his four children: Anita (Mike) Kloucek of Scotland, SD, Ken (Vicky) Carda of Tabor, SD, Brad (Jen) Carda of Tabor, SD, and Linette (Mark) Conrad of Tea, SD, ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one brother, Edward Carda, and one sister, Mary Ann Hallauer, his mother-in-law Mary Stella Kuehler, seven sisters-in-law, nine brothers-in-law and other relatives and friends.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, parents, Emil and Mamie Carda, father-in-law, Jerome Kuehler, brother, Eugene Carda, brothers-in-law Dennis Hallauer and Richard Lyon, one sister-in-law Carol Carda.
