Donald Carda
Courtesy Photo

Donald “Don” Carda, age 86 of Tabor, SD passed away Thursday, October 06, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society, Scotland, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, SD with Rev. Joe Forcelle officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.