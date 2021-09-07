Jean “Dee” Smith, 79, of Yankton passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
A celebration of Dee’s life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory. There will be an hour of visitation from noon-1 p.m. just prior to the service.
A livestream of Dee’s service can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
