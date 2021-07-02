Mark Steven Erdmann, 54, of Yankton, SD, and formerly Aberdeen, SD, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021 due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident near Meckling, SD.
Funeral Service is at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Aberdeen First Assembly with Pastor Gary Wileman officiating.
Burial is at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen.
Schriver’s Memorial Mortuary and Crematory, 414 5th Avenue NW, Aberdeen, is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and also view the service at www.schriversmemorial.com.
Visitation is 5:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, at the mortuary. Visitation continues one hour before the service at the church.
Mark Steven Erdmann was born April 16, 1967 to Kenneth and Virginia (Hottman) Erdmann in Aberdeen, SD. He attended Groton Elementary and lived in Putney, SD. Mark loved being outside. Mark learned to drive mini-bikes and motorcycles at a young age. He built his own Go-cart track in the back yard and loved driving around the track. In fact, he loved driving everything even when he shouldn’t have. Hazel Black couldn’t even see a driver when she saw a ‘58 pickup truck come around the Corner Store. Mark could barely see over the steering wheel. The family enjoyed snowmobiling which Mark did for years along with motorcycling.
When the family moved to Aberdeen, Mark attended C.C. Lee, Holgate and Aberdeen Central. He graduated with the Class of 1985. He participated in baseball and basketball during high school.
Mark was always ambitious and had many good years in retail management and car sales. After retiring from the car business, Mark moved to Elk Point, SD and started Drain Masters. He serviced a large area including Sioux City, IA, Vermillion, and Yankton. Mark relocated to Yankton, where he resided until he passed away.
Mark loved going to the stock car races, camping, boating, and spending time with loved ones. Mark cherished spending time with his great-niece, Destiny, and nephew, Tre, as well as anytime he could see his daughter and grandchildren.
Above all, Mark loved to worship the Lord. He traveled to Sioux Falls where he enjoyed services at Embrace. Mark also loved to read and study the scripture.
Mark’s spirit is carried on by his daughter, Heather Erdmann, and her children: Maliah, Maddox, Malaki, and Izaiha all of Cedar Rapids, IA; father, Kenneth Erdmann of Aberdeen; brother, Scott Erdmann of Aberdeen; and sister, Tamera (Kevin) Wauer of Elk Point, SD.
Mark is reunited in Heaven with his mother, Virginia Erdmann; his grandparents; and his other family and friends.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 3, 2021
