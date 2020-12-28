Funeral services for Dale Tuttle, Jr., 55, of Santee, Nebraska, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. Patricia White Horse Carda will officiate, with burial in Hobu Creek Cemetery in rural Lindy, Nebraska.
Visitation will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the community center and continue until service time, with nightly Wake Services at 7 p.m.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Dale died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
