Raymond ‘Dusty’ Passick

Raymond ‘Dusty’ Passick

 Courtesy Photo

Raymond Dale “Dusty” Passick, Vermillion, SD passed away peacefully at his home on October 3, 2022, at the age of 73. Despite fighting a difficult 8 1/2-year battle with cancer, he refused to let it define him and always lived each day to the fullest. Surrounding him at the time of his passing were his wife, Cinda, and their children, Chad, Erin, and Adam.

Dusty was born on August 22, 1949, to H.D. and Gladys Passick of rural Mapleton, IA. He was proof that dreams do come true - for years, his big sister Kay had wished on countless stars for a baby brother, and she treasured him like the gift he was for all his 73 years. Dusty grew up with his sisters, Kay and Bev, on the family farm near Mapleton, IA until 1967 when his parents bought and he helped to operate the Coast-to-Coast hardware store in Vermillion, SD. In the summer of that year, they hired a high school girl to work at the store. Cinda Lee Iverson became more than they bargained for when Dusty dated, fell in love, and married her on June 26, 1971, at Trinity Lutheran Church.