Leona H. (Potts) Petersen, 88, of Yankton and formerly of Hartington, Nebraska, died at her residence on Friday, July 24, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian burial will be on Wednesday, July 29, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at the St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, at church, from 5-8 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Face masks and social distancing will be observed and required for the visitation and funeral. You may watch a livestream of the funeral at https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be sent to the family for a charity to be determined by the family.
