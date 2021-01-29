Richard E. Huss, age 79, of Hartington, Nebraska died on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Avera Majestic Bluffs in Yankton, SD.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
A public visitation, without the family present, will be on Sunday from 3:30 -5:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Face masks are required for the visitation and funeral. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Hoesing, Jon Davis, Dan Kuhlman, Jason Rethwisch, Mike Huss, and Larry Huss. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard’s grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Richard Eugene was born on August 8, 1941 in Hartington, NE to Clarence and Viola (Rolfs) Huss. He grew up in Hartington and graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in 1959. Following his graduation Richard began his lifelong career of farming. He raised grain, livestock, milked cows, and farrowed sows.
Richard was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, loved to hunt and fish, and he especially liked hunting coyotes on Sundays. He enjoyed dancing and listening to polka music and tinkering and fixing things on the farm.
Richard is survived by his four children Vicky (Curt) Sorenson of Yankton, SD, Jackie Huss of Phoenix, AZ, Bill (Dianna) Huss of Hartington, John Huss of Hartington; 10 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; one brother Robert Huss of Hartington; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Hildegarde Huss of Coleridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Viola Huss; wife Kathleen on 9/3/2006 at the age of 63; brother Donald Huss; and sister-in-law Janet Huss.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Holy Trinity Church in Hartington.
