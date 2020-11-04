Frank Odens, 84, of Springfield died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall.
Due to current health concerns, private funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. The service will be livestreamed on the church YouTube site. Burial is in the Springfield Cemetery, rural Springfield.
Public visitation (without family present) will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the church.
Peters Funeral Chapel in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
