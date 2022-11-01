Lois Harris, age 90, of Yankton, South Dakota died on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Nathan Martin officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Rhonda Sherman, Steve Harris, Ron Harris, Tabitha Harris, Todd Sherman, Ben Harris, Sam Harris and Brent Karstens.
Lois was born January 3, 1932, in Yankton County, South Dakota to Samuel and Agnes (Howard) Bennett. She grew up on a farm north of Yankton where she attended country school. Lois then worked at The Box Factory with her twin brother, Louie, to help her parents. On August 7, 1954, Lois married Dwight Harris. After their marriage, they moved all across the country for Dwight’s work with Western Construction. In 1970, they moved back to Yankton and Lois started R & D Repair in 1979 with her son, Ron. She continued to stay active in the business ever since. Lois loved fishing, working in the shop, visiting with their customers and building relationships. She loved all animals, especially the wild deer and squirrels, and loved the company of her many cats and dogs. Her famous saying was, “If I can’t fish in heaven, I’m not going.” She’s finally free and able to fish again.
Lois is survived by four children: Rhonda (Tim) Sherman, Steve Harris, Ron (Geraldine) Harris, and Tabitha Harris (Ken Selvia), all of Yankton; four grandchildren: Chad (Darlene) Sherman, Todd (Shanda) Sherman, Ben (Alex) Harris and Sam (Katie) Harris; several great-grandchildren; brother Gary Bennett of Lake Havasu, AZ; her dog, Annie; and cats, Gertie, Little One, Elle and Milo.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dwight on February 5, 2013; grandson, Craig; two brothers, Louie and Tom Bennett and several beloved dogs and cats.
