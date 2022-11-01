Lois Harris

Lois Harris, age 90, of Yankton, South Dakota died on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at her home.

Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Nathan Martin officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.