Lester L. Gross, age 88, of Richfield, Minnesota, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Levi Willms officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the church on Monday. The funeral will be livestreamed and can be viewed at facebook.com/wintzray.
Pallbearers will be Randy Gross, Steve Gross, Gary Gross, Steve Bloch and Tom Krey.
Lester Gross was born August 21, 1932, in Yankton, South Dakota to Gottlieb and Anna (Stickley) Gross. He grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School. He then enlisted into the United States Air Force and served his country during the Korean War. After the war he moved to New Orleans, Louisiana and worked as a meat cutter in a grocery store. He married Agnes Wagner on June 3, 1961, in New Orleans. They moved to Richfield, Minnesota, where Lester continued working as a meat cutter until his retirement. As his health started to decline, Lester and Agnes moved to Yankton to be closer to family.
Lester was always ready with a joke and a wave and was known all over the neighborhood for giving out the best treats on Halloween. He enjoyed repairing small engines and always kept the neighbor’s lawn mower and snow blower in tune. He always had a lawn mower or snow blower for sale even until the day he passed. He especially loved his wife, Agnes and his dog, Buffy. He was a devoted husband who enjoyed spending time with his wife, whether it was traveling or just being together.
Survivors include his wife, Agnes Gross of Yankton, South Dakota; four sisters: Eileen (Clarence) Mehle of Metairie, Louisiana; Louella (Walter) Johnson of Emporia, Kansas; Evelina Robinson of Jackson, Missouri and Delores Grovijahn of Yankton; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Floyd Gross and Glen Gross; and two sisters: Vivian Gremillion and Phyllis Mayeux.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 24, 2021
