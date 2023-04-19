Thomas Jensen

Thomas Scott Jensen, age 65 of Vermillion, SD, died Monday April 10, 2023, at 10:20 a.m. at home with Beverly and hospice by his side.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wass Funeral Home of Beresford, SD.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at Wass Funeral Chapel in Centerville, SD, on Thursday.
Services will be Friday at 10 am at the Scandia Church in Centerville with graveside services at Riverview Cemetery.
Tom lost his 2½-year battle with a rare form of cancer. He was still working right up through November of 2022 when his health forced him to retire.
Tom was born November 28, 1957, to Leo and Norma (Lee) Jensen in Vermillion, SD. The family lived in Vermillion a short time before moving to Ravinia, SD. They lived there a few years, then moved to a farm southeast of Centerville, SD. After a few years the family moved into the town of Centerville. Tom attended school in Centerville. He was in track and played basketball. In 1975, at age 17, during his junior year he enlisted in the Navy and served from 1975 to 1977, and two more years in the reserves. He was stationed on the U.S.S. Canisteo AO-99. It was a supply ship. He was very proud to have served. He worked as a machinist’s mate, his job was to repair, maintain and make all the fresh water for the entire ship. While serving he earned his GED. He marveled at how they refueled other ships and airplanes. He loved the sea and wanted to take Beverly on a cruise but alas his health declined too quickly.
As a teen prior to enlisting in the Navy he worked for various farmers in the area. He learned from his father and brothers how to be a semitruck driver. After he left the service, he worked for a pig farmer and enjoyed it very much. He also worked at a car manufacturing plant. He also worked in Alaska on a fishing cannery with his brother Larry.
He was married to Sharon Pierce and 3 daughters were born: Tammy, Sherry and Tracy. Sharon later died and he met and married Marvia Stanley, 2 daughters were born, Lucinda and April.
Truck driving became his calling for life 43 years. For a while he owned his own company and fleet of trucks and trained over 20 drivers that worked for him before they moved on.
His favorite football team was the Vikings. He liked rock n roll as well as country music. He enjoyed playing board games, cards especially Phase 10. He enjoyed watching westerns, all sorts of game shows and sitcoms. He was an extremely dedicated man wanting to earn money to take care of his family and others that needed help. He built a new house himself with the help of his father and others. After Marvia passed, an old friend of 35 years Beverly Kost became his wife.
Tom is survived by his wife Beverly, his stepsons Adam and Christopher, his son Jonathon Oliver, daughters Tracy, Lucinda (Aaron) and April (Cody). Grandchildren (Johnathon) — Wesleigh, (Sherry) — Michael and John (Tracy) — Allison, Lillie, Rayna, Shane, Chastity, Nevaeh, Autymn and Native, (Lucinda) — LaRaya, (April) — Madalyn, Calvin and Owen. Siblings Larry (Marischelle) Jensen, Pam (Gary) Stewart, Brenda Harold, Brian (Teresa) Jensen and Bruce Jensen. Nieces and nephews Zach, Kim, Michael, Tanya, Jami, Meghan, Contessa and Ashley. His dog Jill.
Preceding him in death are both maternal and paternal grandparents, parents Leo and Norma, sister Gwen, brother Don, daughters Tammy and Sherry, wives Sharon and Marvia, his dog Max. He will be greatly missed.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 20, 2023
