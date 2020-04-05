Galen Lee Weberg (G-dub), 61, longtime Yankton resident, left this world Thursday March 19, 2020, from sudden cardiac arrest, with the promise of everlasting life.
As the weight of the current world epidemic is upon us, a celebration of life service will be announced and held at a later date. The celebration will be as special as he was, we will forever cherish the memories we are left with and look forward to meeting again. If you so wish condolences may be mailed to 216 Kay St. in Yankton, or directed to the GoFundMe page that been set up in his name, there was no insurance or assistance available to help with the financial burden of funeral expenses.
