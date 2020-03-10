Jed Arthur Thue, age 45, of Yankton, South Dakota, died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Dana Point, California.
A Celebration of his life will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with a video tribute and time of sharing at 4:00 p.m. A second Celebration will be held in California later this month.
Jed was born January 20th, 1975 in Sioux City, Iowa and grew up in Yankton, South Dakota. His father Robert Thue and mother Shirley Thue raised him along with his sister Sophia. Jed attended Lincoln School, Yankton Middle School and graduated from Yankton High School in 1993. He worked at Alumax for a short time before becoming an apprentice lineman and upon completing his exam became a Journeyman Lineman. His main home was with IBEW Local 53 Kansas City, Missouri and up until his untimely death he was working with IBEW Local 47 Riverside, California. Over his 20 plus years of being a Journeyman Lineman he visited 45 states working many times after national and local disasters to restore power.
Jed was loved by many, especially his family but also left a legacy of great friends and lasting relationships that have spanned through many states and years. He also leaves behind a band of brothers from his IBEW family who also span from many states and over many years. Many of these friends and brothers he traveled frequently with on trips only some can dream about creating memories that will last a lifetime and beyond. His friends and brothers will miss him greatly.
Jed loved life and lived life to its fullest every chance he got and made every day count. He loved his family, and had a special place in his heart for his niece and nephew. He enjoyed spending time with many friends, the outdoors, his job, NASCAR, traveling, music, concerts, snowboarding, surfing, scuba diving, BMX racing, riding his Harley and dirt bike, animals and most of all his “son” his cat Bandit.
Jed is survived, immensely loved and deeply missed by his sister, Sophia (Glen) Tramp of Crofton, Nebraska; nephew, Andrew (Shiloe) Tramp of Sioux City, Iowa; niece, Kirsten Tramp (Jake Tweedy) of Omaha, Nebraska; great nephew, Kellan Tramp; great niece, Novella Tramp; father Robert Thue of Yankton, South Dakota; and grandmother, Evelyn Thue of Bryant, South Dakota.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Thue; paternal grandfather, Neil Thue and maternal grandparents, Alvin and Beulah Hofer and Florence Driscoll.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 11, 2020
Commented