Alphonse H. Wiepen, 94, of Coleridge, Nebraska, and formerly of St. Helena, Nebraska, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
