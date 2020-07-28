Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 87F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.