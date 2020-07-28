Gary Frerichs of Elkhorn, Nebraska, and formerly of Coleridge, Nebraska, died on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE.
Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge, Nebraska.
Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 87F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 29, 2020 @ 4:37 am
Gary Frerichs of Elkhorn, Nebraska, and formerly of Coleridge, Nebraska, died on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE.
Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge, Nebraska.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented