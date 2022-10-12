Maydean Dewald Oct 12, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Maydean Margean Dewald, formerly of Tripp, SD, passed away, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Bormann Manor in Parkston. She was 88 years old.Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, Friday, October 14 at Goglin Memorial Chapel in Tripp.Her funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 15 at Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp. Interment will be in Friedens Reformed Church Cemetery.Goglin Funeral Home, Tripp, www.goglinfh.com is honored to serve the family and friends of Maydean Dewald. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. MEADOW PARK, $575.00 per month, plus electricity $575 Bedrooms: 1 Updated 18 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs WE’RE HIRING - Security Bank Oct 11, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesLesterville Bar Sustains Major Fire DamageYSD Lands On New PropertyRural Crofton Man Sentenced For Role In South Yankton AltercationMore Info On Copter Crash ReleasedYankton Woman Faces Fraud ChargesDonald CardaMarilyn (Swensen-Erickson) CragunKaren HarmelinkUpdate: Woman Wounded In 2021 Scotland Shooting DiesRandall ‘Randy’ Flemming Images CommentedLetter: 70,000 New Reasons To Vote (108)No, Mr. President, The Pandemic Is Not Over (107)Letter: Taxation Without Representation 2022 (65)Letter: Dominism (53)Letter: Good Samaritans (44)A Giant Leap Toward Protecting The Earth (33)Biden’s Empowering Of OPEC Was A Bad Idea (29)The Right Thing: Why We Must Honor Native American Day (29)Letter: Curriculum Questions (25)Letter: On Reproductive Rights (24)Letter: Outrage? (20)Absolutely, Dobbs Was Worth It (19)Can Civility Return To Our Politics? (18)An Election-Year Switch On Food Tax (15)Letter: Majorities (14)Letter: Disconnection (11)Letter: Education And Ideals (8)Locke Opened Eyes And Built Bridges (8)Setting SD Education Standards for SD Kids (8)Restoring Broken Trust (6)Letter: About Standards (5)Letter: A Request (3)Auch Wants To Bring New Values To D18 House Seat (2)YHS Homecoming (2)Opioid Overdose: A Realistic Danger (2)What The Media Could Learn From Oriana Fallaci (1)Yankton’s First Medicinal Cannabis Outlet Opens (1)1 teen killed, 1 wounded in Tulsa homecoming game shooting (1)COVID Update for Oct. 5, 2022: South Dakota Sees 12 New Deaths (1)A Call For Help, But This Time From EMS (1)Cimburek: The Path I Didn’t Expect To Take (1)Mountain Lion Crosses Path Of Vermillion Police Officer Early Friday (1)Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands (1)The Rise And Fall Of A Husker God (1)Las Vegas stabbing suspect said he 'let the anger out' (1)Horizon Health Care Recognizes Honorary Staff And Investors Of 2022 (1)Road Less Traveled? (1)Remains Of Missing SD Veteran Confirmed (1)County Adopts 2023 Budget (1)Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery (1)Voters, Don’t Miss Out On SD General Election (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
