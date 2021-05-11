Samantha Plantenberg age 30 of Crofton, Nebraska died on Saturday, May 8, 2021 on Highway 81 as a result of an automobile accident.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be on Thursday, at church, from 5-8:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to services. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/wintzray/live Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, NE.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Plantenberg, Matthew Adair, Nick St. Pierre, Scott Hetzel, Robert Grosshuesch, and Andy Brabec. Honorary pallbearers will be Rylee, Trynlee, and Daxton Plantenberg.
Samantha Leann was born on April 23, 1991 in Yankton, SD to Kenneth Arthur and Patricia Ann (Curtis) Plantenberg. She grew up in Crofton and graduated from Crofton High School in 2010. Samantha went to Northeast Technical Community College in Norfolk, NE studying art. She first started working for Vishay Electronics in Yankton for 5-7 years and the past two years she worked for Truxedo in Yankton, SD.
Samantha loved to read and play softball. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, and being with her family and friends.
Samantha is survived by her parents Kenny and Patty Plantenberg of Crofton; two brothers Jeremy (Lexy) Plantenberg of Yankton, SD, Matthew (Robert) Adair of Yankton, SD; the love of her life — Robert Grosshuesch of Yankton; maternal grandparents Donna Mae (Robert H.) Curtis of Papillion, NE; two nieces Rylee and Trynlee Plantenberg, nephew Daxton Plantenberg of Yankton; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Emil and Lavina Plantenberg; many loving uncles and cousins.
