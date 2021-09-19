Richard F. “Dick” Gregoire, 78, of Wakonda passed away peacefully Sept. 17, 2021, at the Centerville Care and Rehab Center in Centerville.

Funeral Mass will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Wakonda with burial at a later date.

Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church.  

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to an organization or charity of your choice in memory of Dick.