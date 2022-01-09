Ross West Jan 9, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ross West, 97, of Yankton and formerly of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton with his daughter, Pauline Akland, by his side.Memorial services will be held in Wahpeton at a later date. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton. Local arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated Jan 7, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Media Consultant - Missouri Valley Shopper Jan 7, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCrofton Hotel Offers Spirited Look In ‘Ghost Hunters’ SeriesAn Eternal TalentA COVID HomecomingBradley JonesThe Final CallDarlene ‘Dee’ WilliamsRichard ‘Dick’ WeverstadCounty ChangeBradley JonesRichard Honner Images CommentedLetter: ‘Go Ahead’ (45)Letter: Gov. Noem’s Priorities (26)CRT Legislation Could Produce Problems (16)New CDC Protocols: Is Now The Right Time? (14)A ‘Dash For Cash’ That Sticks In Our Minds (6)Letter: Coping With Climate Change (5)The 2021 Coup Trivia Quiz! (4)Letter: Neighbors’ Goodness (3)Letter: ‘Typical’ (2)Letter: ‘Peace To All Of Us’ (2)Letter: Pro-Life? (2)A Day Of Mixed Feelings (2)NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week (2)What Of Marley’s Ghost? (1)A Cold Hope For What’s Ahead? (1)As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement (1)Noem Announces Legislation Blocking CRT (1)Class Action Suit Filed Against HSC (1)Pierre Report: That Won’t Happen Here (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
