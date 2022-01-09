Ross West, 97, of Yankton and formerly of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton with his daughter, Pauline Akland, by his side.

Memorial services will be held in Wahpeton at a later date. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton. 

Local arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.