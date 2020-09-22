Maurice H. Ketter, 84, of Wynot, Nebraska, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Sept. 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church in Wynot with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot.
Visitation will be at church on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska. A livestream of the service will be available at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Commented