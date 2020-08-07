Lawrence Alfred Halsted, age 83, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home in Round Rock, Texas.
Larry was born in Yankton, South Dakota to Alfred and Agnes (Smith) Halsted. He graduated from Yankton High School, had fun at Creighton University for two years, and served in the U.S. Army for over 20 years.
He was a loving and devoted husband, the GREATEST FATHER, and a loyal and compassionate son and brother.
Larry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gudelia Halsted, his sisters Mary Alice (Mark) Foster and Dorothy Ann (Dick) Fink, sister-in-law Sharon (Jack) Halsted, his daughters Dr. Maria A. Halsted and Agnes Halsted Scott, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cherished cousins and family members. Not to be forgotten, he will be missed by his two favorite pups, Otto and Sophie.
Watch over us, sweet Papa, with all the other angels; we need your guidance and help every day.
A graveside service, officiated by Father Stephen Zigrang, was held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas. A Requiem Mass will be said at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Papa would prefer masses or rosaries to be said.
Arrangements by Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, 2900 Williams Drive, Georgetown, Texas 78628
