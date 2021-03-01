Edna Kludt, age 95, of Menno, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service which is at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Peace Christian Reformed Church in Menno, South Dakota. Burial will be at the Menno Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming on Edna’s obituary page at www.goglinfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to attend the service in person are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
