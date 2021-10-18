Dorothy Ann Bubier, 72, of Yankton passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton after enduring several years of chronic health complications.

A celebration of her life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Obert Community Hall in Obert, Nebraska. Inurnment will be in the Maskell Cemetery in Maskell, Nebraska.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.