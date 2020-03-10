Julie Christopherson passed away peacefully February 28, 2020 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
She was born February 6, 1944 in Yankton to Clayton and Edna Christopherson. She graduated from Yankton High School in 1962. She went on to earn a nursing degree from Northwestern Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis.
She is survived by her husband Moosa Sayed; her sisters Pam Frick (husband Jack Frick) and Diane Radack; her children Melissa Foster, Jason Horn (wife Jewel Horn) and Paul Horn and four grandchildren.
She will forever be remembered for her quick wit and contagious laughter.
After a private family memorial service she will be laid to rest at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 11, 2020
