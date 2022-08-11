Leonard James Sorenson, age 62, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at his home in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Thi Pham officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at a later date.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral on Monday at the funeral home.
Leonard was born September 16, 1959, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Lawrence and Stella (Donley) Sorenson. He grew up in Sioux Falls where he graduated from Lincoln High School in 1977. He then began working in construction in the Sioux Falls area for Henry Carlson and later worked for Peska Construction. In the early 2000’s, Leonard moved to Yankton and worked for Welfl Construction for many years. Most recently, Leonard was working at O’Conner Concrete and Excavation. In 2003, he met Robin Galvan and they were together until she passed away on November 15, 2020. Leonard was an avid sports fan and especially loved the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing and listening to all kinds of music but loved 70’s rock. Leonard had a great sense of humor and was a very hard worker. He could fix about anything and was always willing to help a neighbor or a friend in need.
Leonard is survived by two brothers: Russell (Robin) Sorenson, Curtis (Lori) Sorenson; one sister, Frances (Tom) Tofte, all of Sioux Falls; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; and significant other, Robin Galvan.
