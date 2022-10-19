William ‘Bill’ Heubaum

William “Bill” L. Heubaum, age 84, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

A gathering of friends and family will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota. Entombment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.