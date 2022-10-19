William ‘Bill’ Heubaum

William “Bill” L. Heubaum, age 84, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
A gathering of friends and family will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota. Entombment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Memorials may be sent to the Abu Bekr Shrine Transportation Fund in Sioux City, or the Scottish Rite Foundation of South Dakota in Sioux Falls, or the First United Methodist Church in Yankton.
William “Bill” L. Heubaum a native of Chicago, Illinois was born January 11, 1938, to Lincoln and Hazel (Kvilvang) Heubaum. He earned Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Juris Doctor degrees from Northwestern University and served as an officer in the United States Navy. In 1965 he married Mary Lynn Gilbert of Ottawa, Illinois. He practiced law at the firm Hopkins & Sutter in Chicago before joining IBP as General Counsel. He returned to private practice in Sioux City, Iowa before retiring in 1986.
He was active in Masonic bodies, including 25 years spent singing with the Chanters of the Abu Bekr Temple in Sioux City. An avid hunter, some of his African trophies are displayed at the W.H. Over Museum in Vermillion, South Dakota and the Pierson Wildlife Museum in Neligh, Nebraska. He and his wife endowed a scholarship for graduate students at the University of South Dakota and a law professorship at Northwestern University. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Yankton.
Mr. Heubaum is survived by his wife Mary; son, Karl Heubaum and his wife Colleen of Austin, Texas; daughter, Joy Marovitz and her husband Daniel of London, England, and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lincoln and Hazel (Kvilvang) Heubaum, and by his sister, June.
