Leslie Lee Mehlhaff, 73, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Tripp, passed away at home Tuesday, June 14, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.  

A Celebration of Life will be Friday, June 17, at 10:30 a.m. at the Salem Reformed Church in Menno, with visitation one hour prior.  

Family will be present for visitation Thursday, June 16, at Heritage Funeral Home from 4-6 p.m.

Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls.  

Full obituary can be found at www.heritagesfsd.com.