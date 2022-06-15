Leslie Mehlhaff Jun 15, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Leslie Lee Mehlhaff, 73, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Tripp, passed away at home Tuesday, June 14, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life will be Friday, June 17, at 10:30 a.m. at the Salem Reformed Church in Menno, with visitation one hour prior. Family will be present for visitation Thursday, June 16, at Heritage Funeral Home from 4-6 p.m. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls. Full obituary can be found at www.heritagesfsd.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. Ground level for elderly or Bedrooms: 1 Updated 21 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Ag Instructor/FFA Advisor - MENNO SCHOOLS 5 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSamantha ‘Sam’ HerrboldtYankton Announces Three Head Coaching HiresSounding The Alarm At The LakeRavnsborg Pullout Shakes Up AG FieldJames ‘Jim’ RemboldJohn KochNames Released In Charles Mix County Fatal CrashJennifer McBrideIn Health, Athletics And Life, Rhoades Had Major ImpactUPDATE: James ‘Jim’ Rembold Images CommentedLetter: ‘Evil Rules This Country’ (60)Buffalo Massacre And Who We Really Are (36)Uvalde: What The Left Refuses To Consider (24)Letter: ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ (23)Letter: ‘Stand For The USA’ (19)Letter: ‘Intolerable’ (16)Letter: Gun Control Now (15)Our American Battlefield (15)Amendment C Made Simple (14)Letter: Stop Spending Overseas (14)Letter: Dismantling Democracy (14)Mental Health And The LGBTQ Issue (9)Letter: Some Perspective (8)Letter: Familiar Rhetoric (7)Letter: ‘Respect For Everyone’ (7)Letter: Democracy Or Democratic Republic? (7)Letter: Cuba Libre (5)A Dusty Old Storm (5)Guns: Everything Old Is New Again (4)Do Democrats Want Conservative Justices To Be Murdered? (3)Hollywood, Like Society, Has Trouble With The Truth (3)Letter: Servants, Not Lords (3)Amendment C’s Demise: A Message? (2)City Mulls The Rate Of Rates (2)The Arguments Against Ukraine Aid (2)Summer Travel: The Biggest Problem We Face (1)To Friends, Lanning Tried To Bring Out The Best In Everyone (1)All SD Voters Have A Stake In June 7 Election (1)Recreational Cannabis Certified For Ballot In SD (1)Amendment C Aims To Undercut Democracy (1)Governor’s Advice To Girls Staters: Bring Joy (1)Registration Open For ‘Step Big’ Walk For Parkinson’s In SF (1)SD Report: Noem’s Daughter Got Special Treatment (1)A Struggle Of Identity (1)South Dakota Teachers Face Stress As Politics, Culture War Seep Into Classrooms (1)‘Lost&Found’ Organization Expands Its Role In Suicide Prevention (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
