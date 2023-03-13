Terrall ‘Terry’ Gall

Terrall “Terry” J. Gall, 79, of Sioux Falls, passed away Tuesday, March 7th at LifeScape in Sioux Falls.

Memorial services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at the First United Methodist Church in Yankton with Rev. Katie Ricke officiating. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery.