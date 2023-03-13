Terrall ‘Terry’ Gall

Terrall “Terry” J. Gall, 79, of Sioux Falls, passed away Tuesday, March 7th at LifeScape in Sioux Falls.
Memorial services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at the First United Methodist Church in Yankton with Rev. Katie Ricke officiating. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Terrall “Terry” J. Gall was born November 28, 1943, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton to Albert J. Gall and Ivy May (Wood) Gall. Terry and his mother lived with his grandparents, Clarence and Fae Wood in Lesterville, SD, while his father was serving in North Africa and Italy during World War II. Terry was injured at birth and spent six weeks in the incubator at the hospital.
Terry’s formal education began with private tutoring in Lesterville, where the family resided. After those three years, in the fall of 1956, special education classes were started in the Yankton School District and Terry was enrolled there until he was 20 years old. During that time, he did work in the stack room at the Penney’s downtown store. He enjoyed bowling, Boy Scouts and classroom activities, his favorite being Boy Scouts.
He worked part time for a couple of years at the Weber Grain Elevator in Lesterville after he left school. Terry moved to the Redfield State School in November of 1969 where he lived until he moved to Sioux Vocational Services in Sioux Falls in October of 1987. He lived on campus and worked in different areas at Sioux Vocational Services and later LifeScape. Terry had a very good and special life at LifeScape and enjoyed his time there.
Terry is survived by his mother, Ivy May Gall of Yankton; sister, Patricia (David) Jones of Glenrock, WY; one nephew, Chris (Kim) Jones; two nieces, Stacie (Mike) Porter and Jennifer Jones; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Albert and brother Douglas.
