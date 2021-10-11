Harold A. Diede, age 83, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at his residence at Walnut Village in Yankton.
Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Steve Wiespfennig officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton with military honors performed by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and US Air Force Funeral Honors.
Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Aaron Janda, Art Huber, Gene Huber, Randy Keiser, Darin Halvorsen, and Paul Maynell.
On March 9, 1938, Harold was born to Arthur and Mary (Huber) Diede, in Yankton County, South Dakota, the youngest of six siblings. He graduated from Yankton High School in May of 1956. Harold joined the Air Force in July 1956 and received training at Keesler AFB, graduating as an Aircraft Navigation Equipment Repairman. Harold served in Puerto Rico and Buenos Aires, Argentina, and was discharged in June 1960. After discharge from the Air Force, Harold worked in Southern California for Boeing and other aircraft manufacturers, later for Hughes Aircraft in Tucson, Arizona. While at Hughes, he traveled the world, training allied nations to use the TOW anti-tank missile. Upon retirement in 2004, Harold returned to Yankton. After retirement, he volunteered at several non-profits providing computer hardware and software support. Anyone who knew Harold knew he enjoyed working with computers and owned several. He enjoyed tending his house plants and gardening. In addition, he spent many hours fishing and hunting.
Harold is survived by one son, William Allen Diede of Bellingham, WA; and many nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded in death by his daughter, Christina Dianna Diede; his parents, Arthur and Mary Diede; two sisters, Dorothy Violet Holzwarth and Leona Marie Janda; and three brothers: Floyd Arthur Diede, Ernest Frank Diede, and Arthur Hugo Diede.
The family would like to sincerely thank Walnut Village for the exceptional care they provided for Harold. As he said just before he passed, they were like family during the past seven years.
