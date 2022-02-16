Maxine Kronaizl, age 92 of Tabor, SD passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Tyndall in Tyndall, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, SD with Rev. Mark Lichter officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery, Tabor, SD.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Tabor, SD with a Wake service at 7:00 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Pallbearers will be Jason, Tanya and Jared Caba, Jennifer Gydesen, Kirk Kronaizl, Ryan and Troy Kortan, Brad, Nick and Jeff Penning. Maxine was born June 21, 1929, to Charles and Mary (Vellek) Bambas in rural Tyndall. She attended rural grade school and graduated from Tyndall High School. Upon marriage to Edward Kronaizl on June 21, 1949, in Tyndall, they farmed near Tabor until they retired. Maxine was a member of the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor and the St. Wenceslaus Altar & Rosary Society. Maxine enjoyed cooking and baking kolaches, taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends.
Maxine is survived by her children: one son Charles (Donna) Kronaizl, Moville, IA. Three daughters: Karen (Robert) Caba, Karla (Richard) Kortan, both of Tabor and Kayne Penning Watertown, SD. 10 grandchildren: Jennifer and Kirk; Jason, Tanya and Jared; Ryan and Troy; Brad, Nick and Jeff. 19 great grandchildren and 2 sisters: Marilyn Kortan, Yankton, SD and Eileen Kappenman of Selah, WA.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward, her parents Charles and Mary Bambas, sisters Betty Shelman and Melva Sutera, brothers Charles and Larry Bambas.
