Edna Kludt, age 95, of Menno, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service which is at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 5th, 2021 at Peace Christian Reformed Church in Menno, South Dakota. Burial will be at the Menno Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming on Edna’s obituary page at www.goglinfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to attend the service in person are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Edna Wilhelmina (Schmidt) Kludt was born November 14th, 1925 to Henry and Annetta (Zeeb) Schmidt. She was baptized, confirmed and married at Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp, South Dakota. As a child Edna attended country school through 7th grade.
Edna married Richard Kludt September 7th, 1947. They welcomed two children into their family. Edna worked side by side with her husband milking cows, gardening and raising chickens.
After Richard passed, Edna moved to Menno and enjoyed volunteering with the Menno Olivet Care Center Auxiliary, Senior Citizens, MORE committee, and helped at the Pioneer Power Show. Edna enjoyed crocheting, embroidery and quilting. She was a faithful member of Peace Christian Reformed Church.
She is survived by her son William (Jody) of Lesterville and daughter Nancy (Dale) Dallmann of Kalispell, Montana, 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother Maynard Schmidt.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 3, 2021
Commented