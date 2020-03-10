Lois Ione (Boller) Modereger, 93, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. She passed quietly, without pain with her daughter by her side. She and husband, Don Modereger, who preceded her death, were lifelong residents of Yankton — a town they were both proud to call home.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no funeral or memorial service. There will be a gathering of family and close friends at her home, 408 James Place in Yankton on Saturday afternoon, March 14. Upon cremation, her remains will be placed in a vault with the love of her life so they can both watch over their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for eternity.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, is assisting with the service details.
