Alberta Bender, 84, of Yankton, died Tuesday, May 30, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.

Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 3, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m.