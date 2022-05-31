Alberta Bender May 31, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alberta Bender, 84, of Yankton, died Tuesday, May 30, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton. Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 3, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated 12 min ago More Jobs Jobs RN/LPN - Sacred Heart Monastery May 27, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesShooting Incident In Yankton InvestigatedAdam SageNew ‘Smishing’ Scam Uses Texts To Steal Personal InformationPatricia ‘Pat’ KleinschmitOscar BerniePatricia ‘Pat’ KleinschmitA Stormy HolidayRoman SuingJames JufferRita Fejfar Images CommentedAbortion: You Tell Me (58)Buffalo Massacre And Who We Really Are (36)Letter: Aborted Nation (28)Letter: ‘Don’t Know Much ...’ (18)Amendment C Made Simple (14)Letter: Stop Spending Overseas (14)Letter: In the Name Of Democracy (14)A Powerhouse Storm And The Warning Signs (13)Our American Battlefield (12)US Paying A Price For Rejecting God (10)Mental Health And The LGBTQ Issue (9)Letter: Be Positive! (8)Letter: Democracy Or Democratic Republic? (7)Student Loan Debt And Future Issues (7)And Now, Some Quick World War II Updates (6)A Dusty Old Storm (5)31st And Broadway Gets What Yankton Needs (5)Childhood Hepatitis Cases Raise Concerns (3)Hollywood, Like Society, Has Trouble With The Truth (3)Letter: Servants, Not Lords (3)City Mulls The Rate Of Rates (2)A Generational Change (2)Guns: Everything Old Is New Again (2)To Friends, Lanning Tried To Bring Out The Best In Everyone (1)South Dakota Will Play A Leading Role In Energy (1)Rules Board Gets To Work (1)Letter: America’s Wildlife Crisis (1)Recreational Cannabis Certified For Ballot In SD (1)Letter: Deny CO2 Pipeline Request (1)Pandemic Amps Up Mental Health Stress For All Ages (1)Art Forms: Prepping For A Busy Summer (1)Mental Health Memo: 5 Tips For College Success (1)Amendment C Aims To Undercut Democracy (1)Beds For Kids And What We Don’t See (1)Registration Open For ‘Step Big’ Walk For Parkinson’s In SF (1)Letter: Thanks For Support (1)SD Report: Noem’s Daughter Got Special Treatment (1)A Struggle Of Identity (1)‘Lost&Found’ Organization Expands Its Role In Suicide Prevention (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
