Roger B. Sage, 68, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 23, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton with the Rev. Carl Watkins officiating. Burial will be at the Crofton City Cemetery in Crofton.
Visitation will be on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
