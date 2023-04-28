Laurie Knudson, 101 years old, died Monday, April 24, 2023, at Touchmark at All Saints in Sioux Falls.
Her funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday May 12, 2023, at Touchmark at All Saints Chapel, Sioux Falls, SD.
Laurie Knudson, 101 years old, died Monday, April 24, 2023, at Touchmark at All Saints in Sioux Falls.
Her funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday May 12, 2023, at Touchmark at All Saints Chapel, Sioux Falls, SD.
Family will be present for a public visitation from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Miller Funeral Home’s downtown location. Private family burial will take place at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, SD.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice.
Laurel was born on May 27, 1921, the first of two children of Henry and Mabel Lund. She and her younger brother, Arnie, grew up in Story City, Iowa. When she was four, her father died suddenly, and the family moved into the home of her maternal grandparents, where she lived until she was 18. She graduated from Story City High School in 1939. Her class numbered 42 graduates and incredibly she and two others lived to 100 years of age. Her mother Mabel also lived to the age of 101.
Laurel went to secretarial school in Des Moines, where she became friends with an Iowa State student named Don Knudson. They were married March 18, 1944, in Ames, and moved to Webster City, Iowa later that year where Don was employed by the Production Credit Association. In 1945, they moved to Yankton, South Dakota where Don eventually became manager of the Yankton PCA and their two sons, Don and Dave, were born and raised.
Laurie was a homemaker of the first order, cooking three meals, keeping her house meticulously neat and clean, and guiding her children with love. As a product of the Great Depression, she knew the difference between need and want. She valued quality over quantity and tried to impress the value of savings to her two sons. Good table manners were also prized and emphasized.
She was proud of her Scandinavian Lutheran heritage and claimed Norway as her second-most favorite country, a place she was able to visit three times during her life. She also valued her membership in PEO, but her life mainly revolved around her family.
She and her husband loved their children, and later their grandchildren, unconditionally and devoted much time and energy to their collective well-being. From playing restaurant, letting her grandchildren play shoe store in her closet, making summer journeys to Gull Lake, and preparing delicious Christmas dishes, she created traditions carried on by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Don and David (De) and her grandchildren, Michael Knudson (Kylie), Mark Knudson (Rohini), Ann Knudson (Andrew Barron), Kathryn Knudson, and Brooke Knudson-Wiggs (Alex). She also has eight great-grandchildren, Carson, Coy, Ailina, Sasha, Ben, Henry, Sonia, and Leto, ranging in age from 18 to 6.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Arnold, and husband Don.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 29, 2023
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented