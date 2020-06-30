Majorie Wallner Hauser of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away at the Alaska Native Medical Center on June 26th from complications of COPD at age 76.
Majorie attended and graduated from Wakonda High School, Wakonda, SD in 1963 while living with Arnold and Dorothy Frier (deceased) of Wakonda. Majorie had credited her living on the farm with meaningful experiences that guided her during her adult life.
She was preceded in death by Parents William and Molly Wallner, sisters Shirley LaPradd and Carol Nelson.
Majorie is survived by sons Denis (Nancy) Houser, Randy Hauser, daughter Charlyn Hauser; sisters Dorothy Wallner, Anchorage; Ruth (Eddie) Creech, Kenly, North Carolina; brothers Bill (Rose) Wallner, Anchorage; Wayne (Rachel) Dahl, Valdez, Alaska; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 1, 2020
