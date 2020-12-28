Ollie M. Provancha, 94, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and formerly of Hartington, Nebraska, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at South Lake Village in Lincoln.
Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Updated: December 29, 2020 @ 12:45 am
