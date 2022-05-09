Judy K. Sampson, 76 died Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Viborg.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Viborg with burial at the Hurley Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the church with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m.. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
Memorials may be directed to Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
Judy Kay (Lundgren) Sampson was born on November 22, 1945, to Rodger and Vivian (Christensen) Lundgren in Viborg, SD. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Viborg, SD. She attended Viborg Public school and graduated in 1963. On April 4, 1965, she married Les Sampson at the United Methodist Church in Hurley, SD. Together, they raised two sons, Brian and Brent.
Judy loved children, so while raising her own children, she provided day care services in her home for area families for several years. Thereafter, Judy worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home until she retired from caregiving.
Judy truly enjoyed time with family and friends. Her children and grandchildren meant so much to her and were her pride and joy. She enjoyed attending all of their many activities throughout the years. Road hunting with Les was a favorite pastime of hers, and recently she really enjoyed a ride on the cart while Les played a round of golf. Judy was an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, where she served on the church council. Judy was currently serving as the Treasurer for the Viborg Baseball Association as she has done since its beginning. She took great pride in homemaking where all of her precious items each had a special place, and she could easily make friends with strangers as she loved to visit and strike up conversation. She loved sending and receiving greeting cards, and you could always depend on her for a greeting in the mailbox.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Rodger and Vivian Lundgren.
Grateful for having shared her life are Judy‘s husband of 57 years, Les, of Viborg, SD, two sons, Brian (Julie) Sampson of Arlington, SD, and Brent (Teresa) Sampson of Orange City, IA, seven grandchildren, Beth (Austin) King, Janae Sampson, Scott Sampson, Noelle Sampson Natalie Sampson (fiance’ Andrew Schouten), Natasha Sampson, and Nevaeh Sampson, and two great-grandchildren, Emmersyn and Cooper King.
