Merl Dean Sorensen died peacefully on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody, Wyoming, surrounded by family and caregivers.

Merl was born at home to Vilas and Lucille Sorensen on December 18, 1937, in Irene, South Dakota, a small, rural community not far from the borders of Nebraska, Minnesota, and Iowa. He was the oldest of four children. Merl was baptized on June 2, 1938, and confirmed on May 25, 1952, in Sidney, Montana where the family relocated, and he attended elementary school. The family moved back to South Dakota where Merl graduated from Ravinia High School in 1955. He went on to attend Huron College in Huron, South Dakota.