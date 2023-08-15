Verlinda Rempfer

Verlinda Frieda Rempfer was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1932, on a farm near Freeman, SD, to Reinhold and Anna (Mehlhaf) Schempp. She attended Mutschelknaus #68 school through 8th grade.
Verlinda caught the eye of a handsome young man, Calvin Rempfer, becoming his bride on August 24, 1951. Their plan was to farm near his parents, but Calvin was called to serve our country for 2 years. They moved to Fort Knox, KY, until Calvin was sent overseas at which time Verlinda moved to her parent’s home until his discharge.
Over the years they became the parents of three daughters, Delilah, LaVon and Cynthia. Verlinda loved being their mother, fixing their hair, sewing their dresses and teaching them how to cook, etc.
A true farmer’s wife, Verlinda helped with chores … milking cows, feeding pigs and gathering eggs. When Calvin worked the fields, Verlinda and daughters packed a lunch and brought it to him. She loved gardening, canning and freezing the produce. Calvin, Verlinda and daughters chopped weeds in the bean fields. The reward was a yearly camping vacation to the Black Hills, Colorado, Glacier National Park, Wyoming, North Dakota or Minnesota among other states.
Verlinda was active in their church, teaching SS, helping with VBS, singing in choir, playing piano, and involved in women’s groups. She also played accordion and guitar.
Upon retiring in 1989, they moved into their new home in Menno, SD, beginning second careers of Cal’s Upholstery and Verlinda’s Crafts. They enjoyed craft shows making new friends with other vendors. A favorite activity was bus tours usually with Alfred and Leona Schaeffer. Many trips were taken visiting their daughters and families always bringing along a bag of candy. They loved playing games with their grandchildren.
Calvin and Verlinda spent their final years at MOCC. She became involved with activities including playing piano for events. Following a long illness, Verlinda entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 11, 2023. She is very loved by her family and will be greatly missed.
Verlinda is survived by her daughters, Di (Scott) Keller, LaVon Herrboldt and Cindy (Ted) Boese, 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, her sister, Leona Schaeffer and sister-in-law, Ruth Roesler along with a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reinhold and Anna Schempp; her husband, Calvin; her brothers, Wilfred and Vernon; a sister, Gertrude; and her son-in-law, Bruce Herrboldt.
