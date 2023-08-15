Verlinda Rempfer

Verlinda Rempfer

Verlinda Rempfer, age 90, of Menno, SD, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno, SD.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m.  Friday, August 18, at Peace Christian Reformed Church in Menno with Rev. Ryan VanderWees officiating.