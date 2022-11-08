Eunice Wensel

Eunice L. Wensel, age 97 of Yankton, SD passed away early Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton, SD.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Yankton City Cemetery.
Updated: November 8, 2022 @ 11:52 pm
Visitations will be 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD.
Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Eunice was born in Newcastle NE, March 19,1925, to Oscar and Maggie Bakken. She spent her childhood on the family farm and attended the country school. She graduated from Ponca HS. She worked at the county courthouse and then moved to Southern CA. She married Delmer Wensel of Waterbury, NE in Riverside CA, 1943. Eunice worked at March Air Force Base in CA, while Delmer served in the army. After the war they settled in Southern California and raised two children: Linda Richards (SD) and Bill (Karen) Wensel, CA. They had four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Trisha and Lisa Richards MN, Brian (Tracy) AZ, and Chad Wensel CA. She recently met her great grandchildren from AZ, Lance and Lexi. Delmer and Eunice moved to Yankton 25 years ago and have enjoyed being close to family and friends who live in this area.
Eunice loved her family and was the best mom and nana. She was always there for us all, with a smile. She loved card games with her family and friends, but bingo was the thing that gave her the most joy.
She is survived by her son (Bill), daughter (Linda), daughter in law (Karen) and their families, her beloved sister Deanna Bomar of South Sioux City NE, many wonderful nieces and nephews in CA, NE, AZ, and IA — all whom she loved. Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Maggie Bakken, husband Delmer, siblings Linn Bakken, Carol Mahon, Mary Bennett, and son in law Ron Richards.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 9, 2022
