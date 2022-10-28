Melissa Frey passed away at 8:21 a.m. on October 26, 2022, at Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston, SD, with her husband at her side, after losing her battle with MDS. She was 51 years old.
Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, Sunday, October 30, at Goglin Funeral Home in Scotland.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Scotland Community Church. Interment will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, rural Kaylor.
Melissa Ann (Parish) Frey was born on July 10, 1971, to Larry Parish and Martha Fiedler in Yankton, SD. She was a graduate of Irene High School Class of 1990.
Melissa married Kurtis Frey (the love of her life) on August 7, 1998, and lived on a small acreage near Kaylor, SD.
Melissa held a few jobs outside of the home, but she was happiest while helping people by becoming a licensed massage therapist. The last several years she loved staying at home and taking care of her son, Everett.
She loved to cook as well as growing flowers and vegetables and going for rides with her husband and son on their Ranger side by side. She was an avid bird watcher and could attract a large variety of birds to her bird feeders. She was especially proud of having a nesting pair of cardinals, a rarity for the area. A favorite pastime was snapping photos of flowers in bloom, birds at the feeder and most of all capturing a great sunset. She enjoyed reading books and keeping up with daily happenings of her many nieces and nephews. Family was everything to her.
She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to many.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Kurtis and son, Everett of Kaylor, SD; mother, Martha (Alvin) Tripp of Scotland, SD; Sandy Parish, widow of her father, Larry Parish; five sisters, Jenn (Charlie) Morales of Yankton, SD, Virginia Parish of St. Helena, CA, Michelle (Ryan) Stemper of Columbia, TN, Liz Parish and Jessica Parish both of Yankton, SD; step-siblings, Jesse Tripp of Yankton, SD and Nick Tripp of South Sioux City, NE; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her infant son, Joseph; her father, Larry Parish; her fraternal grandparents, Elvin and Erma Parish; her maternal grandparents, Carl and Darlene Fiedler; her in-laws, Leonard and Joyce Frey; many aunts and uncles and her fur baby, Shiloh.
