Melissa Frey passed away at 8:21 a.m. on October 26, 2022, at Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston, SD, with her husband at her side, after losing her battle with MDS. She was 51 years old.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, Sunday, October 30, at Goglin Funeral Home in Scotland.