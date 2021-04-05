Edith Buseman, 85, of Yankton passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, is assisting the family.
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: April 5, 2021 @ 10:00 pm
Edith Buseman, 85, of Yankton passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, is assisting the family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented