Terrence Lee “Terry” Edelman, 69 of Viborg and former parts manager at Truck and Trailer Sales and Service in Yankton, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at his home of natural causes.

Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Hofmeister Jones Funeral Chapel in Viborg with burial to follow at the Rosehill Cemetery, Viborg.