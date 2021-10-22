Jamie Stead Oct 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jamie Stead, 62, of Lake Andes, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.Wake services are Saturday and Sunday at the White Swan Community Center in Lake Andes.A Celebration of Her Life will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the Community Center. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Rent Updated 10 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Various Positions Available - ASTEC 49 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUpdate: Wednesday Accidents In Yankton County Connected; Police Pursuit InvolvedMountain Lions Becoming Normal Presence In Area, Authorities SayYankton Pizza Business Expanding To Sioux FallsYST Police Search For Missing ManLeon SchremppBlake BartelsUSD Wellness Center Project To Begin Next SummerBlake BartelsImogene TrampRonald Tappe Images CommentedFlu Vaccine Is Still A Vital Weapons (50)Letter: Time To Clean House (32)Letter: Vaccinations And Health Care Workers (31)Letter: A Code To Live By (21)Point Of View: Is Wanting Liberty Selfish? (18)Letter: ‘The Ills We Do’ (17)Letter: A Confusing Situation (14)Letter: Where Was Gov. Noem? (13)A Do-Over On Social Studies Standards (8)Letter: Boundaries (5)Retired YHS Teacher Talks About Social Studies Standards Controversy (4)YSD Enrollment Goes Up; COVID Cases Dip (4)Noem’s Activities (4)Letter: It’s A Miracle (4)South Dakota’s ‘Advantage’ (3)A New Use For The Mall, For Better And Worse (3)Letter: What Is A Constitutional Sheriff? (3)Letter: Rails To Trails? (3)Letter: Descended From King George III? (3)Exhuming The Past (2)Natural Gas Prices To Soar (1)How many spam/potential span phone calls do you estimate you receive in a week? (1)IRS Reporting Proposal Little More Than A Hunting Exercise (1)Abbott Named USD Discovery District Interim President (1)Ryken Honored With United Way Volunteerism Award (1)Letter: ‘Rails To Trails’ A Good Idea (1)One Killed In Hutchinson County Crash Sunday (1)City, DOT Officials Discuss The Fate Of Meridian Bridge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
