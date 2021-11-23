Norman Schurman Nov 23, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Norman R. Schurman, 90, of Yankton, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton. Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 20 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Production Positions - L&M Radiator, Inc. 5 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMark ZimmermanMourning Yankton’s Music ManYankton Man Faces Child Porn ChargeSusan KellyStanding With ScotlandYoung Entrepreneur Donates To Cancer PatientsUpdate: Former Mount Marty President, Monastery Prioress Sister Jacquelyn Ernster Passes AwayLaurie (Bierle) WrightDon SmithForecasters See Familiar Pattern Ahead For Coming Winter Images CommentedLetter: Warning Flag (29)Letter: Wake Up, America! (28)Biden’s Mandate Madness Is Socialist Tyranny (27)Climate: The World At A Crossroads (22)A Scandal Of Trusts (13)Paying China For The Rope To Hang America (13)Letter: America’s Embarrassing Moment (13)Some Movement On The Marijuana Front (12)Memories Of The Surge (12)How The IRS Tax Reporting Proposal Would Impact You (11)Letter: YSD’s Masking Mandate (11)Letter: Medicaid Expansion (10)Letter: ‘Diatribe’ (10)Letter: Restroom Access (10)Letter: Bloody Murder (10)Letter: A Return To Values? (9)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (5)Letter: A Response To ‘Warning Flag’ (3)Kids’ Vaccine Clinics Set (3)COVID Update for Nov. 18, 2021: South Dakota Reports 6 New Deaths (2)Update 5:53 p.m.: COVID Update for Nov. 19, 2021: Sacred Heart Schools Cancel Classes Monday, Tuesday (2)Letter: On Veterans Day (1)A Whirlwind Education (1)Alligator crawls out of drain at Alabama apartment complex (1)ACE Is Now The Place For Yankton Emmy Award Winner (1)Letter: A Man Of Integrity (1)Social Studies Revision Group: Slow Going? (1)‘A Chance At Life’ (1)Turkey Trot Nov. 25 (1)Letter: The Meat Of The Issue (1)Rail Board Postpones Decision On Trail Proposal (1)Key takeaways as US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented