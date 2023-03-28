Earl Goeden

Earl J. Goeden, age 89, of Yankton, SD, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Menominee, NE, with Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with Military graveside rites by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post #183 and the SDARNGHG. Visitations will be one hour prior to the church.