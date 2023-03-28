Earl Goeden

Earl J. Goeden, age 89, of Yankton, SD, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Menominee, NE, with Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with Military graveside rites by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post #183 and the SDARNGHG. Visitations will be one hour prior to the church.
The pallbearers will be Randy Goeden, Keith Goeden, Brian Goeden, Kevin Corey, Rolly Goeden, Steve Goeden, Rick Havermann, Bob Goeden and Eric Goeden.
Earl was born on November 17, 1933, at home in Crofton, NE, to Frank J and Frances (Schmitt) Goeden. He was the 6th child born to a family of 10. Earl attended elementary school in a one room at District 11 country school for 2 years and 6 years at St Boniface Catholic School in Menominee, NE. He graduated from Yankton High School in 1951.
In 1954 Earl joined the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Earl was awarded The National Defense Service Medal, The Army of Occupation Medal (Germany) and The Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged in 1958.
Earl worked on the family farm in Crofton, NE, until the mid-1960’s when he went to Glacier National Park, MT, to work on the excavating team for two years. Earl then moved to Basin, Wyoming, and was employed by the Big Horn County as a heavy equipment operator for 40 years. Earl also was a cattle rancher and raised barley. Earl loved Wyoming and the life he had on his 360-acre ranch.
Earl had many friends and enjoyed visiting friends and going to the casinos. He would always come back to Nebraska at Christmas to see his family. He was a great teaser especially with all his nieces and nephews. Earl moved back to the Yankton area in October 2019 to be closer to his family. Earl was also a Knights of Columbus 3rd degree.
Survivors include his brothers, Gerard (Audrey), Marvin (Angela), Duane, sisters, Charlotte (Andy) Kirkitelos, Elaine Corey and Leonette Murray, his special friend Jackie Payne, 42 nieces and nephews, numerous great nieces and nephews.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, his oldest brother Jerome, his sisters Ethel (Ray) Havermann, Dorothy (Roland) Richard, brothers-in-law: Wayne Corey and John B Murray and his sister-in-law, Janet Goeden.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Majestic Bluffs and Sister James Care Center for their excellent care of Earl the past years.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be directed to: St. Boniface Cemetery Fund.
